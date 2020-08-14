Advertisement

Report: Post Office warns 46 states about mail voting delays

FILE - In this Aug. 5, 2020, file photo vote-by-mail ballots are shown in U.S. Postal service sorting trays the King County Elections headquarters in Renton, Wash., south of Seattle. The U.S. Postal Service has sent letters to 46 states and the District of Columbia, warning it cannot guarantee all ballots cast by mail for the November election will arrive in time to be counted, The Washington Post reported Friday, Aug. 14.
FILE - In this Aug. 5, 2020, file photo vote-by-mail ballots are shown in U.S. Postal service sorting trays the King County Elections headquarters in Renton, Wash., south of Seattle. The U.S. Postal Service has sent letters to 46 states and the District of Columbia, warning it cannot guarantee all ballots cast by mail for the November election will arrive in time to be counted, The Washington Post reported Friday, Aug. 14.(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 2:12 PM PDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Postal Service has warned 46 states and the District of Columbia it cannot guarantee all ballots cast by mail for the November election will arrive in time to be counted, The Washington Post reported Friday.

Even as President Donald Trump rails against widescale voting by mail, the Postal Service is bracing for an unprecedented number of mail-in ballots as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. At the same time that the need for timely delivery of the mail is peaking, service has been curtailed amid cost-cutting and efficiency measures ordered by the Trump-appointed new postmaster general.

Postmaster Louis DeJoy, a former supply-chain CEO and a major political donor to Trump and other Republicans, has implemented cost-cutting measures to eliminate overtime pay and hold mail until the next day if distribution centers are running late.

The revelation that some voters could be disenfranchised comes amid a campaign by Trump to sow doubts about the election. Though Trump casts his own ballots by mail, he’s vigorously criticized efforts to allow more people to do so, which he argues without evidence will lead to increased voter fraud.

The warning letters sent to states and obtained by the Post raise the possibility that tens of millions of Americans eligible for mail-in ballots this fall will not be able to use them — even if they follow election rules.

A spokesman for the Postal Service did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Officials in Michigan, Oregon, Virginia, Iowa, Ohio, Indiana, Pennsylvania, Utah and New York all confirmed to The Associated Press that they had received the Postal Service correspondence.

“This is a deeply troubling development in what is becoming a clear pattern of attempted voter suppression by the Trump administration,” Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said in a statement. “I am committed to making sure all Virginians have access to the ballot box, and will continue to work with state and federal lawmakers to ensure safe, secure and accessible elections this fall.”

Kim Wyman, the Republican secretary of state in Washington state, where all voting is by mail, said sending fall ballot material to millions of voters there is a “routine operation of the U.S. Postal Service.”

“Politicizing these administrative processes is dangerous and undermines public confidence in our elections,” she said in a statement. “This volume of work is by no means unusual, and is an operation I am confident the U.S. Postal Service is sufficiently prepared to fulfill.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Study hints, can’t prove, survivor plasma fights COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Mayo Clinic researchers reported a strong hint that blood plasma from COVID-19 survivors helps other patients recover, but it’s not proof and some experts worry if, amid clamor for the treatment, they’ll ever get a clear answer.

National

Firefighters battle wildfire in 3 states

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Firefighters battle large wildfires California, Oregon, and Colorado.

National

What’s next 2020? The answer: Turkey Dinner Candy Corn

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ed Payne
The candy maker is out with Turkey Dinner Candy Corn. And, yes, it’s just what it sounds like.

National

Major US postal workers union endorses Biden for president

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The National Association of Letter Carriers, which represents 300,000 current and retired workers, said Thursday that Trump has long been hostile to the Post Office.

Latest News

National

Police: Body of a Texas couple’s son found in bucket of tar

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Capt. Nick Bristow says investigators later found the boy’s body in a shed behind the couple’s home northeast of Dallas.

National

Amber Alert issued in Fla. for missing 16-year-old

Updated: 3 hours ago
She may be in the company of an unknown Hispanic male, last seen wearing a white T-shirt with dark pants.

National Politics

Watchdog: Homeland Security officials were wrongly appointed

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The top two officials in the U.S. Department of Homeland Security were improperly appointed to the posts under federal law by the Trump administration, a nonpartisan congressional watchdog said Friday.

National

Twin beams of light won’t shine during 9/11 tribute in NYC due to coronavirus

Updated: 3 hours ago
Twin beams of light representing the World Trade Center towers won’t be beamed into the sky during this year’s memorial of the 9/11 terror attacks in New York City.

National Politics

9th Circuit ends California ban on high-capacity magazines

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The ruling has national implications because other states have similar restrictions.

National

California wildfires burn amid high risk of brutal blazes

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A huge forest fire that prompted evacuations north of Los Angeles was just 12% contained and after threatening more than 5,400 homes.