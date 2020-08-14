Parking crackdown on State Route 28 tomorrow

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -“I’m taking a picture of the plate and the tires,” says Ranger Allen Woolridge.

Ranger Wooldridge is writing parking tickets just across State Route 28 from Chimney Beach.

It’s a popular place since Sand Harbor, just down the road, has restricted the number of people allowed on the beach. While it is perfectly legal to park in the designated spots on SR 28, the cars must park within the white line.

Parallel parking into a tight space is too much for some drivers. But when they try the maneuver, traffic moves to a standstill. But once the car is parked, if it is parked outside the white lines, that car can pose an additional traffic hazard as well.

Which is why the ranger is writing citations. Fines range from $300 to more than $500 dollars depending upon how far the car is over the white line.

Typically, state park rangers hand out about 600 citations a year. But this summer they are up to 1600 so far--and that is just rangers. Nevada Highway Patrol and Washoe County Sheriff’s Office have their own tallies.

With giant summer crowds this year up at Tahoe, Chimney Beach’s parking lot which holds about 40 cars just isn’t cutting it.

Madison Ward & Celine Maligranda visiting from the east coast told us, “we’ve been here about 20 minutes now looking for a space. We have a lot planned this week, so we are really trying to pack it in,” they said.

That’s why parking across the street along the State Route is necessary.

Ranger Wooldridge says it just needs to be done right.

Tomorrow law enforcement will let you know just how good your parking skills are.

