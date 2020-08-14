Nevada DMV closes on Saturdays

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles closes on Saturday beginning Aug. 15, but will start offering extended weekdays hours.

The DMV said the changes allow it to offer more appointments while maintaining COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

The Reno branch will be open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. beginning Aug. 17. Most services still require appointments.

Only driving tests will be available on Saturday and require appointments. The building will be closed to the public.

Make appointments here: https://dmvnv.com/appointments.htm

Two extensions on expired documents granted by Governor Steve Sisolak earlier this year remain in effect. Any driver's license or other DMV-issued document with an expiration date between March 12 and July 15, 2020, has been extended through September 13. Drivers age 65 and older have been given a separate extension to allow them more time to schedule an appointment.

“We’re glad to be able to offer more appointments while staying safe,” DMV Director Julie Butler said in a statement. “But I can’t stress enough that customers should visit our website first and use our online services or kiosks if at all possible.”

