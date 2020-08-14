Midtown reopens to two-way traffic, RTC construction nears completion

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Construction on the Midtown segment of the Virginia Street Project is nearly complete. The Regional Transportation Commission of Washoe County said Virginia Street will reopen to two-way traffic in Midtown beginning Friday at 5 p.m.

The $90 million project took about two years to complete. Due to COVID-19 and modified business operations crews accelerated their work time and finished three months earlier than the original completion date.

According to RTC’s Lauren Ball she said, “We are just really excited, this is a huge project, it’s been a long time coming.” She added, “Being able to finish construction a little bit early is certainly going to help these businesses.”

The new layout is ADA compliant, allows for better transportation, is pedestrian friendly, and the traffic configuration improves safety and traffic flow. The layout also includes landscaping and added light fixtures to help increase nighttime visibility and corridor ambiance.

Midtown business owners are happy with the final outcome. Owner Sam Sprague of Micano Home and Garden said, “It’s gorgeous, you saw my display, my store is stopping everyone. That has never happened before due to the sidewalk and the trees.”

Owner Tim Carter of Carter Bros Ace Hardware said, “I love it in front of my store, I still have a center turn lane, I still have on-street parking, I got wider sidewalks than I had before.”

RTC said crews will finish up on final touches like adding more trees and last minute cleanup in Midtown. Drivers could expect minor delays.

Construction on the Virginia Street Project continues by the University of Nevada, Reno, where crews are reconstructing the roadway and sidewalks, and building new transit stations.

Construction on the segment of the project near the University is anticipated to wrap up in the fall of 2020.

