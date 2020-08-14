Judge poses authority issue in lawsuit on closed Vegas bars

LAS VEGAS (AP) - A Nevada judge says she wants proof she would have the authority to order the governor to rescind a coronavirus pandemic directive and let Las Vegas-area bars and taverns reopen.

Judge Kerry Earley in Las Vegas made no immediate ruling Thursday after hearing arguments on a bid to force Gov. Steve Sisolak to lift a bar closure order he re-imposed July 27.

The state’s attorney says there’s no precedent for the court to act. A lawyer for shuttered bars conceded the Democratic governor had the emergency power to impose closures. But he argued the governor should reconsider because businesses are dying.

