Friday Weather

Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 11:55 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

Forecast

Friday Web Weather

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Jeff Thompson
Intense heat and a daily round of afternoon Thunderstorms are back in the forecast through the weekend and into next week. Nights area going to stay warm and muggy. Stay cool out there and keep an eye to the sky for storms. -Jeff

Forecast

Thursday AM Weather

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 6:39 AM PDT
|
By Lindsey Matherly
Hot weather and thunderstorms return for the weekend.

Forecast

Thursday Web Weather

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 6:01 PM PDT
|
By Jeff Thompson
Dry, breezy weather will continue on Thursday, followed by more heat and the return of afternoon thunderstorms for Friday and the weekend. Valley locations will warm back up close to 100 by Saturday, with upper 80s for the Tahoe Basin. -Jeff

Forecast

Wednesday AM Weather

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 6:40 AM PDT
|
By Lindsey Matherly
Red Flag Warnings will be in effect from noon until 9pm tonight across most of northern Nevada. Daytime highs will remain average the rest of the week before a big warming trend this weekend.

Forecast

Wednesday Web Weather

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 6:10 PM PDT
|
By Jeff Thompson
Expect sunshine, breezy afternoons, and average temperatures through the end of the work week. The weather will heat up again over the weekend, with a few thunderstorms possible each afternoon into next week. -Jeff

Forecast

Tuesday AM Weather

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 7:00 AM PDT
|
By Lindsey Matherly
Thunderstorms will return again today with gusty winds, small hail and frequent lightning at times.

Forecast

Tuesday Web Weather

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 6:00 PM PDT
|
By Jeff Thompson
T-Storm activity will start in the Sierra and then move east into central Nevada on Tuesday afternoon and evening. Watch for gusty wind, lightning, downpours, and hail with storms. Skies will clear from west to east on Wednesday, with a drier pattern for the rest of the week. Expect temperatures around average for mid-August. A few T-storms area possible again over the weekend. -Jeff

Forecast

Monday Web Weather

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 10:26 AM PDT
|
By Mary Jane Belleza
Forecast

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 5:36 PM PDT
|
By Mary Jane Belleza
8 day starting Aug 9

Forecast

Sunday Web Weather

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 5:35 PM PDT
|
By Mary Jane Belleza
Eight day forecast starting Aug 8