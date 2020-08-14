Friday Weather

Intense heat and a daily round of afternoon Thunderstorms are back in the forecast through the weekend and into next week. Nights area going to stay warm and muggy. Stay cool out there and keep an eye to the sky for storms. -Jeff
Dry, breezy weather will continue on Thursday, followed by more heat and the return of afternoon thunderstorms for Friday and the weekend. Valley locations will warm back up close to 100 by Saturday, with upper 80s for the Tahoe Basin. -Jeff
Expect sunshine, breezy afternoons, and average temperatures through the end of the work week. The weather will heat up again over the weekend, with a few thunderstorms possible each afternoon into next week. -Jeff
T-Storm activity will start in the Sierra and then move east into central Nevada on Tuesday afternoon and evening. Watch for gusty wind, lightning, downpours, and hail with storms. Skies will clear from west to east on Wednesday, with a drier pattern for the rest of the week. Expect temperatures around average for mid-August. A few T-storms area possible again over the weekend. -Jeff