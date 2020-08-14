Advertisement

9th Circuit ends California ban on high-capacity magazines

This Portland Police Bureau photograph shows a Glock pistol with an extended, high-capacity magazine.
This Portland Police Bureau photograph shows a Glock pistol with an extended, high-capacity magazine.(KOLO)
By DON THOMPSON
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 3:17 PM PDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - A three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has thrown out California’s ban on high-capacity ammunition magazines.

The panel’s majority ruled Friday that the law banning magazines holding more than 10 bullets violates the constitutional right to bear firearms.

Gun groups call it a huge victory, while opponents say the ruling is dangerous. The ruling has national implications because other states have similar restrictions.

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra did not immediately say if he would ask for a larger court review or appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court. He also did not say if the state would seek a delay to prevent a buying spree.

