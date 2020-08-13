Advertisement

WCHD offers additional practices to prevent students from getting sick

According to Health Educator Coordinator Kelli Goatley-Seals, in addition to wearing a mask, social distancing, and washing your hands there are other ways families can stay healthy.
By Elizabeth Rodil
Published: Aug. 13, 2020
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - As Washoe County students return to school next Monday the Washoe County Heath District (WCHD) offered a few tips to prevent students from getting sick.

She said, “Well with kids going back to school anytime, we are worried about exposure, colds, and all kinds of other things, especially in the time of coronavirus, parents are especially concerned.”

Goatley-Seals said to make sure kids have a good night’s rest, eat nutritious meals, and stay active. She also said to have a stress free environment at home and sanitize your child’s belongings like backpacks and lunch pails.

“We want them going into schools with their immune system really prepared to fight things off and for them to stay healthy not only from coronavirus, but from all those others colds and illness that they can get.”

She continued, “A lot of those illnesses have symptoms that are similar to coronavirus. So even if they get hit with a cold, it may not be apparent what they are dealing with, so it’s really important for them to go into school healthy.”

Students in a Hallway.
Students in a Hallway.(KOLO)

