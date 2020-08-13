Advertisement

Three California men plead guilty to Reno meth charges

Jesse Pina
Jesse Pina(Washoe County jail)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 4:24 PM PDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Three California men pleaded guilty in federal court to possessing more than a pound of methamphetamine, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Jesse Pina, 26, of Visalia, Daniel Mediano, 29, and Nicholas Lucky Lozano, 19, both of Farmersville, were arrested after they stayed in a downtown Reno motel room in June 2019 and tried to sell methamphetamine, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Pina pleaded guilty Wednesday to possessing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. Mediano pleaded guilty Wednesday to conspiracy to possess methamphetamine with the intent to distribute a controlled substance and Lozano pleaded guilty to the same charge on Thursday.

They are scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 16 by U.S. District Court Judge Miranda Du.

Pina faces a maximum sentence of life in prison and Mediano and Lozano face up to 20 years in prison.

A search of their motel room turned up 1.4 pounds of methamphetamine, a scale, money from a drug sale by Pina and another $2,880 in cash, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

