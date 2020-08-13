Search called off for missing boater at Lake Tahoe

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Officials have called off the search for a New Jersey man who went missing at Lake Tahoe on Sunday.

A boat was reported drifting near Glenbrook, near the east shore of the lake, around 6 p.m. Sunday, August 9, 2020. It had been rented by Ryan Normoyle at 11 a.m. Sunday and was overdue, the Nevada Department of Wildlife reported.

Rescue crews searched for Normoyle through Monday. They said its unclear if he left the boat or was thrown.

“At this point the search shifts from search and rescue to a recovery,” said Game Warden Captain Brian Bowles. “Obviously, our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this time.”

Officials said it’s a reminder to never go boating alone and to always wear a life vest.

