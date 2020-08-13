Renown Children’s Hospital adds new interactive area made possible by Panda Express

RENO, Nev. (Renown Health) - Renown Health Foundation is proud to announce the Panda Cares® Center of Hope at Renown Children’s Specialty Center located at 1155 Mill St. in Reno, made possible by the guests and associates of Panda Express®, who foster the spirit of giving and inspire brighter futures.

The space offers an area for the Renown Children’s team to provide comprehensive care for children, creating an environment that reduces stress, promotes healing and provides an excellent patient and family experience. The Center of Hope upholds Panda Express®' mission and values of being proactive, having respect for each other, learning and growing, committing to great operations and giving time and resources back to the community. The Center also supports the Panda Cares® areas of focus that address each child’s well being, including their physical, emotional, mental and spiritual needs.

“We are very fortunate to have such generous partners like the people behind Panda Express® who want to help our patients and their families, as well as our expert pediatric care teams,” said Max J Coppes, MD, PhD, Professor and Nell J. Redfield Chair of Pediatrics at UNR Med and Physician in Chief at Renown Children’s Hospital. “This Center will help young patients, and their parents, feel more comfortable along their healing journey, and give them a positive and lasting impression of the care people receive here at Renown Children’s.”

“We are proud to partner with Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals to bring the vision of the Panda Cares® Center of Hope to life and are humbled to be able to be part of the healing journey for the families and kids at these hospitals,” said Dr. Peggy Cherng, co-founder and co-CEO of Panda Restaurant Group.

“Children are our future, and we hope that through this partnership and curriculum designed to give children the strength to thrive, we will bring smiles and hope to communities nationwide.” One of the important resources supported through the Panda Cares® Center of Hope is Renown’s Child Life program, created to help both patients and their loved ones navigate the healthcare experience and the feelings that may come with it.

“Our Child Life specialists are educated and clinically trained in the developmental impact of illness and injury. They do so much to make the patient and family care experience here at Renown the best it can be,” said Tony Slonim, MD, DrPH, Renown’s President and CEO. “We are grateful for our partnership with the team at Panda Express®, who are passionate about children’s health, and help us provide the highest level of care for children and their families.”

The eight Panda Cares® Centers of Hope across the country are made possible by Panda Express® guests’ and associates’ donations. Following a commitment of $25 million to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals to fund Panda Cares® Centers of Hope in 2019, Panda and CMN Hospitals have debuted Center of Hope locations at several hospitals in the U.S. including California, Texas, Nevada, Hawaii, Washington D.C., Arizona and Illinois. Panda Express® guests and their associates in northern Nevada and northeastern California have raised nearly $500,000 for Renown Children’s Hospital since 2007.

“Over the years, the team at Panda Express® has inspired all of us at Renown with their generosity and willingness to help our local children and their families,” said Greg Walaitis, Renown’s Chief Development Officer. “The Panda Cares® Center of Hope is yet another example of their remarkable efforts to help our young patients live healthy, bright lives.”

“With 22 pediatric physician specialists, the compassionate team at Renown Children’s Hospital currently cares for 9 out of 10 children right here at home, in northern Nevada. Formerly, families had to travel out of our area to receive pediatric specialty care. We are proud to introduce this special Center to our community members who place their unwavering confidence in our dedicated team of expert care providers, every day,” said Larry Duncan, Vice President of Pediatrics and Surgery and Administrator, Renown Children’s.

