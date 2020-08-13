Advertisement

Reno man stopped by CHP; now in custody for death of woman in Reno

(WILX)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 3:46 PM PDT
DOYLE, Calif. (KOLO) -The California Highway Patrol stopped a Reno man Wednesday night near Doyle, Calif., and thought he might have been involved in a violent crime.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s office and Reno Police Department checked an address in the 3600 block of Grant Drive in Reno and found a dead woman.

The Lassen County Sheriff’s Office took Jesus Padilla into custody on suspicion of homicide and driving under the influence of alcohol.

Reno police believe the woman, identified only as an associate of Padilla, was killed about two hours before the CHP stopped him at 8:30 p.m. at U.S. 395 and Hall Road near Doyle.

Detectives do not believe anyone else was involved in the woman’s death.

Authorities will extradite him to Reno to face charges.

