Reno City Council approves new casino, development by Boomtown

An artist rendering of Verdi Crossing
An artist rendering of Verdi Crossing(City of Reno)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 7:27 PM PDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno City Council on Wednesday approved a new casino and commercial development near Boomtown Hotel-Casino.

Verdi Crossing will have a 7,500 square foot casino on an area that used to be a helicopter landing pad for Boomtown Casino. There will be no more than 165 slot machines, five table games and a keno game.

There will also be shopping available at Verdi Crossing.

The Reno Planning Commission recommended approval of the project in July.

