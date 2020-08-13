Reno City Council approves new casino, development by Boomtown

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno City Council on Wednesday approved a new casino and commercial development near Boomtown Hotel-Casino.

Verdi Crossing will have a 7,500 square foot casino on an area that used to be a helicopter landing pad for Boomtown Casino. There will be no more than 165 slot machines, five table games and a keno game.

There will also be shopping available at Verdi Crossing.

The Reno Planning Commission recommended approval of the project in July.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.