Moving cross country? Beware of scams

By Ed Pearce
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 4:25 PM PDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - In 2018, Daniel Sinclair was planning a move from Florida to Reno.

As most of us would do, he started looking on line, got quotes over the phone and chose a company.

But trouble began as soon as the truck was loaded. There was more than they expected, they said. They wanted more money.

“OK,What do we do?.” he remembers. “We don’t want them to unload the truck to restart this process and find somebody else. You’re already out this money. You’ve already put half the deposit in.”

So, he gave them more money. The truck departed. He arrived in Reno and waited.

“We’re told it will be there in 14 days. Doesn’t happen.”

Finally, the truck will all his belongings arrived. More problems.

“They won’t even unload the truck until you’ve paid them the remainder.”

The story gets even worse.

“It’s shocking what a moving company can do to your stuff,” says Sinclair holding up a picuture of a broken pitcher and bow. “This was a family heirloom, a pitcher and a bowl. Totally shattered.”

A lamp that belonged to his mother is bent. .There’s more including a box he says arrived soaking wet,

“So what started out as a $3300 move ended up costing $7,000 to get my stuff and most of my stuff was damaged, broken, he says.” He figures damages total $10,000.

The lesson? Learn as much as you can about your mover.

“Think about it. When they they roll away with that truck, they have all of your possessions,” says Tim Johnston of the Better Business Bureau. “So, do you know who that person is or who that company happens to be?”

The Better Business Bureau says it gets about 13 thousand complaints and bad reviews about movers every year mostly concerning cross country, interstate moves.

There are plenty of good, legitimate moving companies. Unfortunately there are scammers, often they’re merely brokers. Sinclair thought he was dealing with the people who would actually be handling his goods throughout the process. It turns out, his possessions were loaded and unloaded off three different trucks before it arrived in Reno.,

But the problems begin with the quote. Johnston says ideally, the mover should do an in-person inspection of all your belongings. That may be difficult in the current climate, but....

“A legitimate moving company is going to work with you to ‘Hey let’s do a Facetime. Show me your house, what you have’ and provide as accurate quote as possible.”

He adds, legally the quote should be based on weight, not volume.

Sinclair’s advice?

“Do it yourself. Get a U-Haul and do it yourself.”

