Modified school lunch program begins Monday

meal preparation at WCSD nutrition services facility
meal preparation at WCSD nutrition services facility(Terri Russell)
By Terri Russell
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 3:29 PM PDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
"We are ready to go for day one."

That’s the word coming from the chief of nutrition services at Washoe County School District.

Since the March shut down of local schools and the remote learning which followed, more than 500,000 meals have been served.

Activity at nutrition services has not slowed down and as the first day of school draws near. That activity will get more intense. The focus will be on prepared meals that can simply be picked up and eaten.

“Just really trying to speed up the line,” says Lianka Soliz Washoe County School District Nutrition Services Director. “Keeping kids moving and making it easier for our staff to pack individualized meals so that there is not a lot of hands touching food there is none of that. They will just grab an individualized meal,” she says.

Soliz says for some elementary school children meals will be eaten in the classroom, at other schools social distancing can be accomplished and children may eat in the cafeteria.

Students learning remotely will be able to pick up the next day’s meals at selected sites throughout the district. Those remote learners have had a serious impact on the district’s budget where once 48,000 to 50,000 meals were served a day at schools. Estimates of 5,000 to 7,000 meals are predicted for the fall semester each day. That translates into $25,000 to $30,000 a day in federal reimbursed funds lost.

https://www.washoeschools.net/Domain/69

