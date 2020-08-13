Advertisement

Lemmon Valley shooting of man by deputies ruled justified

(KOLO)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 3:13 PM PDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The shooting of Maurice Alfonso Garcia, 23, on Feb. 4, 2018, in Lemmon Valley by Washoe County Sheriff’s Office deputies was justified, District Attorney Chris Hicks announced Thursday.

The sheriff’s office said the incident began when Garcia went to a Super Bowl party and drank heavily, then got into an argument with his sister, with whom he was living at 560 Budger Way. She was concerned because he was supposed to start a new job the next day, the district attorney’s office said.

She introduced Garcia to a friend and the arguing escalated, the district attorney’s office said. Eventually, Garcia chased his sister’s friend down the street and the sister followed, trying to calm him. Garcia ended up stabbing his sister in the left breast area and stabbed her friend in his abdomen and arm, the district attorney’s office said.

Garcia went back to the trailer he shared with his sister, then chased her friend down the street again with a knife.

Deputies responded to the report of the knife attack.

Deputies Justin Wike, Richard Spaulding, and Ashley Goodman arrived on scene within minutes. They confirmed the attacks. They asked Garcia to come outside of the trailer and he refused. Spaulding and Goodman began walking around the trailer to look for a back door, then heard Wike giving verbal commands to Garcia.

Garcia opened a door and pointed the barrel of a revolver at Wike, who retreated and fired several rounds through the door at Garcia, which seemed to have no effect. Deputy Chad Ross then arrived on scene.

Garcia came out of the front door with his right hand raised and his left-hand concealing something behind his back. Goodman saw he had a gun behind his back and deputies ordered him to drop the gun. Instead, Garcia squatted in the doorway and told deputies to tell his sister he loved her, the report said. He raised the gun in the direction of deputies and all four deputies fired at him, hitting him in the right shoulder, abdomen and thigh.

Garcia survived the shooting. He who was convicted of battery with the use of a deadly weapon and battery with use of a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm. Garcia was acquitted of assault on a peace officer with use of a deadly weapon and given five years of probation and a suspended 17-year prison sentence.

