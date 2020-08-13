Injury crash causes delay on eastbound I80
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 6:29 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - UPDATE: According to NHP, six vehicles were involved in the crash on I80. Minor injuries were reported and troopers report that one lane will be closed until 9:00 a.m.
ORIGINAL STORY: The Nevada Highway Patrol is reporting delays on eastbound I80 due to an injury crash.
It was first reported just before 6:00 a.m. Thursday, August 13, 2020.
Traffic is slowly getting by the crash that is in the left-hand lane, but NHP reports that traffic is backed up for about 2 1/2 miles. Drivers should expect delays of about 15 minutes.
