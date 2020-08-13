Advertisement

Injury crash causes delay on eastbound I80

(WDBJ)
By Rebecca Kitchen
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 6:29 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - UPDATE: According to NHP, six vehicles were involved in the crash on I80. Minor injuries were reported and troopers report that one lane will be closed until 9:00 a.m.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Nevada Highway Patrol is reporting delays on eastbound I80 due to an injury crash.

It was first reported just before 6:00 a.m. Thursday, August 13, 2020.

Traffic is slowly getting by the crash that is in the left-hand lane, but NHP reports that traffic is backed up for about 2 1/2 miles. Drivers should expect delays of about 15 minutes.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

COVID-19 cases in Washoe County children

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Gurajpal Sangha
COVID-19 casAcross the Country, there has been a rise in COVID-19 cases among children. With most Washoe County students set to return to school on August 17, 2020, the Washoe County Health District officials say they have seen a small increase. But it’s not much as other counties across the country.es in Washoe County children

News

WCHD offers additional practices to prevent students from getting sick

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Elizabeth Rodil
As Washoe County students return to school next Monday the Washoe County Heath District (WCHD) offered a few tips to prevent students from getting sick. According to Health Educator Coordinator Kelli Goatley-Seals, in addition to wearing a mask, social distancing, and washing your hands there are other ways families can stay healthy.

News

COVID-19 cases in Washoe County children

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Washoe County Health District Reminders

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

KOLO

Former Bibo’s Coffee building damaged in fire

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Mike Watson
An early-morning fire is under investigation near the University of Nevada campus.

Safety

Crews repairing traffic light after crash involving crane

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
Police said crews will be on scene throughout the night Wednesday after a crane hit a traffic light at Veterans and Steamboat Pkwy.

News

Bank Saloon In Carson City On Track To Open During Pandemic

Updated: 6 hours ago
The building, bought by the Nevada Builders Alliance in 2017, is included on the National Register of Historic Places.

News

Reno 1868 FC loses frustrating match to Sacramento 1-0

Updated: 7 hours ago
Reno 1868 FC loses frustrating match to Sacramento 1-0

News

WCSD's Policy on Preventing and Dealing with Positive COVID-19 Case

Updated: 7 hours ago
WCSD's Policy on Preventing and Dealing with Positive COVID-19 Case

News

1868 the number of missed calls as Reno falls to Sacramento 1-0

Updated: 7 hours ago
Reno 1868 finds itself in a tie for first place in Group A after a frustrating loss to Sacramento 1-0