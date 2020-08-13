Gov. Sisolak issues statement as Nevada’s COVID-19 death toll surpasses 1,000

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The total number of COVID-19-related deaths in Nevada has surpassed 1,000.

The Department of Health and Human Services reported an additional 34 deaths statewide Thursday, August 13, 2020, bringing the total to 1,030.

Gov. Steve Sisolak issued a statement staying in part:

“Today, it is with great sadness that we must recognize that Nevada’s COVID death toll has reached 1,000.

The grief felt by the deaths of each of these Nevadans that has succumbed to this virus has been devastating to so many across our State, and the First Lady and I extend our deepest condolences to the families and friends of all those who have been lost. Myself and the entire administration will continue doing everything we can to fight against this virus with the goals of mitigating the spread and preventing more loss.

These deaths are a sobering reminder that we must remain vigilant and do all that we can to slow the spread while we’re in the throes of this horrific pandemic. At this time, I implore all Nevadans to do your part. Wear a face covering, practice social distancing, and above all, take seriously our personal responsibility to help slow the spread and protect those around us.”

Officials also announced 602 new positive cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 58,650.

