Advertisement

Gov. Sisolak issues statement as Nevada’s COVID-19 death toll surpasses 1,000

State of Nevada COVID-19 graphic
State of Nevada COVID-19 graphic(MGN)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 10:55 AM PDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The total number of COVID-19-related deaths in Nevada has surpassed 1,000.

The Department of Health and Human Services reported an additional 34 deaths statewide Thursday, August 13, 2020, bringing the total to 1,030.

Gov. Steve Sisolak issued a statement staying in part:

“Today, it is with great sadness that we must recognize that Nevada’s COVID death toll has reached 1,000.

The grief felt by the deaths of each of these Nevadans that has succumbed to this virus has been devastating to so many across our State, and the First Lady and I extend our deepest condolences to the families and friends of all those who have been lost. Myself and the entire administration will continue doing everything we can to fight against this virus with the goals of mitigating the spread and preventing more loss. 

These deaths are a sobering reminder that we must remain vigilant and do all that we can to slow the spread while we’re in the throes of this horrific pandemic. At this time, I implore all Nevadans to do your part. Wear a face covering, practice social distancing, and above all, take seriously our personal responsibility to help slow the spread and protect those around us.”

Officials also announced 602 new positive cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 58,650.

For more information on state COVID-19 numbers, click here.

For more information on COVID-19 numbers in Washoe County, click here.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Family kicked off Southwest Airlines flight after boy with autism wouldn’t wear mask

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gray News staff
All passengers over the age of 2 must wear a mask. There are no exceptions.

Coronavirus

Chicken wings test positive for coronavirus in China

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gray News staff
Health officials tested people who came in contact with the product, and all results were negative. Officials did not say the brand of the chicken product.

Coronavirus

Texas family kicked off Southwest flight over kid's mask

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
A 3-year-old boy with autism wouldn't wear a face mask on the plane, so Southwest had to ask him and his family to get off.

News

COVID-19 cases in Washoe County children

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Gurajpal Sangha
COVID-19 casAcross the Country, there has been a rise in COVID-19 cases among children. With most Washoe County students set to return to school on August 17, 2020, the Washoe County Health District officials say they have seen a small increase. But it’s not much as other counties across the country.es in Washoe County children

Latest News

News

WCHD offers additional practices to prevent students from getting sick

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Rodil
As Washoe County students return to school next Monday the Washoe County Heath District (WCHD) offered a few tips to prevent students from getting sick. According to Health Educator Coordinator Kelli Goatley-Seals, in addition to wearing a mask, social distancing, and washing your hands there are other ways families can stay healthy.

Coronavirus

Halloween candy arriving earlier in some stores due to pandemic

Updated: 4 hours ago
Halloween-specific candies and packaging are already available in some grocery stores in the U.S.

Coronavirus

AMC to offer 15-cent tickets on first day of reopening

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
AMC Theatres, the nation’s largest movie theater chain, will reopen in the U.S. on Aug. 20 with retro ticket prices of 15 cents per movie.

Coronavirus

Trump administration advises face masks for school reopenings

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
The Trump White House remains focused on reopening schools despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coronavirus

US averaged 1,000 COVID-19 deaths a day for last two weeks

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
The death rate remains alarmingly high for Americans suffering from COVID-19.

News

WCSD's Policy on Preventing and Dealing with Positive COVID-19 Case

Updated: 10 hours ago
WCSD's Policy on Preventing and Dealing with Positive COVID-19 Case