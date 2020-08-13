Former Bibo’s Coffee building damaged in fire

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - An early-morning fire is under investigation near the University of Nevada campus.

It was reported around 12:45 a.m. Thursday in the former Bibo’s Coffee building at Ninth Street and Evans Avenue.

Firefighters say it started near the back of the building.

The building is empty and already scheduled for demolition.

No injuries are reported.

