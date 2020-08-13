Dress for Success hosting Kentucky Derby in the West online fundraiser

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Dress for Success Reno-Northern Nevada will have its take on the Sept. 5 Kentucky Derby with an online fundraiser.

The race is scheduled for 3:50 p.m. The online fundraiser, sponsored by Cline Cellars, is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. to 4:40 p.m.

Kentucky Derby in the West will stream from the Rue Bourbon in Reno and will feature all things Derby, including fashion and a mint julep, or two. There will be an online silent auction of items from Northern Nevada’s top restaurants and retailers and a chance to vote for a favorite horse.

More information:775-846-9814 or reno@dressforsuccess.org or http://reno.dressforsuccess.org.

“We are grateful for our community’s support as we plan a memorable event,” Patti Weiske, Dress for Success Reno-Northern Nevada Founder-CEO, said in a statement. “This fundraiser will support program and operating expenses so that we can continue to assist our clients who are emerging from poverty,”.

