COVID-19 cases in Washoe County children

By Gurajpal Sangha
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 7:26 AM PDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

Across the Country, there has been a rise in COVID-19 cases among children. With most Washoe County students set to return to school on August 17, 2020, the Washoe County Health District officials say they have seen a small increase. But it’s not much as other counties across the country.

The Health District staff says as of August 11th, out of 5,907 total cases in the county during the pandemic, 212 children under the age of 9 have or had the virus. While 492 children between the ages of 10 and 19 fall in the same category.

When looking at the cases as of June 10th, there were 60 cases reported for children under the under of 9  and 145 cases for ages between 10 and 19.

One factor for the increase in cases can be attributed to more testing. Health officer Kevin Dick says when looking at the cases distributed by age for August and June, there is very little change. As of June 10th, the percentage of cases from 0-19 was 11.1 % and 11.9% as of August 11th.

Dick says the numbers could rise with the new school set to begin in a few days. Adds he recommended and is still recommending full distance learning.

The County also announced it is reserving $6 million of it’s $20 million in CARES Act funding to support the Washoe County School District with additional contact tracing and testing resources.

