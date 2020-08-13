Advertisement

Clorox wipes shortage

Clorox CEO says Clorox wipes will be fully restocked in 2021 because of the high demand.
Clorox CEO says Clorox wipes will be fully restocked in 2021 because of the high demand.(WIS)
By Noah Bond
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 6:16 PM PDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There is bad news if Clorox wipes are on your back-to-school shopping list.

The company's CEO says  they won't be fully restocked until next yearbecause demand is up 6 fold.

We stopped by five stores Wednesday morning in Reno and Sparks and all five stores were sold out of the wipes.

 Here's the message we heard when we called Clorox for more information, "We apologize if you've been having trouble finding our disinfecting products. We've increased production in response to unprecedented demand. Please know that our teams are working around the clock to help ensure that people have greater access to the products they need. Unfortunately our consumer care specialists are not able to tell you exactly when specific retailers will be restocked. We are also unable to take orders for our products." 

We did find an abundance of hand sanitizer at all five stores. 

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

Quad Counties COVID-19 Updates: 20 new cases, 10 recoveries

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Staff
There were 10 recoveries, giving the area 660 recoveries. CCHHS reports 152 cases remain active.

News

Thursday Web Weather

Updated: 21 minutes ago
Dry, breezy weather will continue on Thursday, followed by more heat and the return of afternoon thunderstorms for Friday and the weekend. Valley locations will warm back up close to 100 by Saturday, with upper 80s for the Tahoe Basin. -Jeff

Health

Washoe County COVID-19: 3 deaths, 55 new cases

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
There were 55 new COVID-19 cases, giving Washoe County 5,982 overall.

Fire

Structure fire in Silver Springs area

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
Several roads are closed by emergency traffic in the area.

Latest News

Fire

Wildfire burning north of Pyramid Lake

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
It could be a holdover fire from recent lightning storms.

State

PETA seeks US probe of repeatedly cited Fallon meatpacker

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Scott Sonner
The USDA temporarily suspended operations at York Meats near the city of Fallon last month.

News

In a first, Airbnb takes action against guest for party

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
The San Francisco-based home-sharing company is initiating legal proceedings against a guest who held an unauthorized party at a home in Sacramento County, last weekend.

Education

WCSD Board of Trustees discusses school reopening plans

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
The school district also released a new Reopening Plan outlining protocols and procedures.

Safety

Crews repairing traffic light after crash involving crane

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
Police said crews will be on scene throughout the night Wednesday after a crane hit a traffic light at Veterans and Steamboat Pkwy.

News

Judge lifts Temporary Restraining Order against the City of Reno over homeless shelter

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Stanton Tang
The case now moves forward to consideration of a Preliminary Injunction.