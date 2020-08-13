Clorox wipes shortage

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There is bad news if Clorox wipes are on your back-to-school shopping list.

The company's CEO says they won't be fully restocked until next yearbecause demand is up 6 fold.

We stopped by five stores Wednesday morning in Reno and Sparks and all five stores were sold out of the wipes.

Here's the message we heard when we called Clorox for more information, "We apologize if you've been having trouble finding our disinfecting products. We've increased production in response to unprecedented demand. Please know that our teams are working around the clock to help ensure that people have greater access to the products they need. Unfortunately our consumer care specialists are not able to tell you exactly when specific retailers will be restocked. We are also unable to take orders for our products."

We did find an abundance of hand sanitizer at all five stores.

