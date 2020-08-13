Bank Saloon in Carson City on track to open during pandemic

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - A 121-year-old building is transforming into a new bar in Carson City, thanks to the Nevada Builders Alliance (NBA). While the Bank Saloon is coming to life, the Coronavirus has created some obstacles.

The building, located at 418 South Carson St., has been around since 1899 and has been vacant for about 30 years. For those reasons, the NBA bought it in August 2017 to restore it. It’s included in the National Register of Historic Buildings.

“We had to completely gut everything inside the building and all that was left was the rock and we had to rebuild it from the inside out, so it’s been quite the undertaking,” Aaron West, CEO of The Nevada Builders Alliance said.

With about two months until opening, COVID-19 has forced Richard Bragiel, Owner-Operator of the Bank Saloon to rethink operations.

“We’ll follow protocols as they’re put forth and additionally, make people comfortable,” Bragiel said,” If you come in even though we’re following protocols, we’ll do whatever we can to accomodate.”

The full-service bar will not serve food. Bragiel says he’s not worried about potentially having to shut down temporarily after Governor Steve Sisolak’s recent closure of bars that don’t serve food due to Coronavirus.

Bragiel added, “It is what it is. I mean, either we’re going to operate or we’re not, we’re moving forward with it and with the help of the people of Carson City, as long as everyone’s doing what you need to do to keep our numbers down and stay with the mandates and move forward, we’re very confident we will get there.”

The old school saloon will have a country club feel with a large patio and a conference room for meetings or private events. The NBA and owner say they hope the bar keeps the Capital City’s history and culture alive.

The Bank Saloon is set to open in October. An exact date has not yet been set.

