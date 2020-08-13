Advertisement

5 indicted in gas pump skimming scheme in Reno, Las Vegas and SoCal

MGN
MGN(WKYT)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 4:39 PM PDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - Five Las Vegas men were indicted last week on charges they installed skimming devices on gas pumps in Reno, Las Vegas and in Southern California.

Juan Luis Sosa Tamayo, 31; Adrian Leyva Tamayo, 31; Dayner Manuel Alarcon Rodriguez, 22; Alen Boucourt Diaz, 39; and Francisco Rodriguez Gonzalez, 34 face charges related to device fraud, aggravated identity theft and conspiracy, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said Thursday.

The group is alleged to have compromised at 2,500 credit cards and debit cards in a spree that lasted from June 2018 to June 2020. These used stolen information to make fake credit cards and debit cards that they used to make withdrawals.

Identity theft victims can make a report to the Federal Trade Commission by calling 1-877-438-4338 or online at http://www.identitytheft.gov. For identity theft prevention tips and free resources visit http://www.ftc.gov/idtheft.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Judge poses authority issue in lawsuit on closed Vegas bars

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Ken Ritter
The state’s attorney says there’s no precedent for the court to act.

Coronavirus

Suspected COVID-19 cases at Hug and Wooster High Schools

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
This marks the fourth and fifth schools in the district to have either a confirmed case or a suspected case of COVID-19

News

Moving cross country? Beware of scams

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Ed Pearce
Cross country moves can be exciting, if stressful. Thanks to scammers they can also be expensive.

Crime

Three California men plead guilty to Reno meth charges

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Staff
They are scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 16 by U.S. District Court Judge Miranda Du.

Latest News

Environment

Lake Tahoe residents lament influx of visitors amid pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Protests are planned for around Lake Tahoe.

News

GLCCNV expanding to Northern Nevada

Updated: 1 hour ago
GLCCNV expanding to Northern Nevada

Crime

Reno man stopped by CHP; now in custody for death of woman in Reno

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
The Lassen County Sheriff’s Office took Jesus Padilla into custody on suspicion of homicide and driving under the influence of alcohol.

Crime

Lemmon Valley shooting of man by deputies ruled justified

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
Maurice Alfonso Garcia attacked his sister and her friend with a knife.

News

Funeral services Thursday evening for 5-year-old shot to death in Wilson

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
A 5-year-old boy who was shot and killed this past weekend in Wilson is being laid to rest Thursday evening.

Safety

Search called off for missing boater at Lake Tahoe

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
The 29-year-old man from New Jersey rented a boat Sunday morning and hasn't been seen since.