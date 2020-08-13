5 indicted in gas pump skimming scheme in Reno, Las Vegas and SoCal

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - Five Las Vegas men were indicted last week on charges they installed skimming devices on gas pumps in Reno, Las Vegas and in Southern California.

Juan Luis Sosa Tamayo, 31; Adrian Leyva Tamayo, 31; Dayner Manuel Alarcon Rodriguez, 22; Alen Boucourt Diaz, 39; and Francisco Rodriguez Gonzalez, 34 face charges related to device fraud, aggravated identity theft and conspiracy, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said Thursday.

The group is alleged to have compromised at 2,500 credit cards and debit cards in a spree that lasted from June 2018 to June 2020. These used stolen information to make fake credit cards and debit cards that they used to make withdrawals.

Identity theft victims can make a report to the Federal Trade Commission by calling 1-877-438-4338 or online at http://www.identitytheft.gov. For identity theft prevention tips and free resources visit http://www.ftc.gov/idtheft.

