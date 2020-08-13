Advertisement

1868 the number of missed calls as Reno falls to Sacramento 1-0

Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 12:30 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno’s three-game win streak was snapped tonight, with the boys in blue falling 1-0 to Sacramento Republic FC. The loss comes in Brent Richards’ 100th career game, becoming the first player in club history to accomplish the feat.

“Frustrating game, I thought we created enough chances to get goals,” said head coach Ian Russell. “We gave up a really soft goal, 1-0 and that was the end of it. We had a couple chances that we just need to put away to get a result.”

Reno would withstand a pair of good Sacramento scoring opportunities in the first 15 minutes of play, but keeper Ben Beaury was up to it and kept the game scoreless.

Los azules would have a number of quality chances in the first half, controlling the game well while racking up seven shots in the first half and 54 percent possession.

In stoppage time for the first half, Sacramento would convert on a penalty to take a late 1-0 lead into the break.

Reno would be unable to put a ball in in the second half, despite eight shots and three on goal.

“Soccer’s a cruel sport,” said Russell. “They had some chances as well, but I felt that losing the game was probably not a fair result tonight.”

Reno’s Ayrton Statie made his US debut in the game, subbing on in the 57th minute.

Reno caps a three-game home stand on Saturday against Portland Timbers 2. Kickoff is set for 7:15 p.m. PT, and will be broadcast on ESPN Radio 94.5, and nationally on ESPN+.

Lineup: Ben Beaury, Brent Richards©, Thomas Janjigian, Jared Timmer, Sam Gleadle, Sergio Rivas, Kevin Partida (Mo Dabo 81′), Tucker Bone (Ayrton Statie 57′), Christiano François, Corey Hertzog (Aidan Apodaca 81′), Benji Kikanovic (Foster Langsdorf 57′)

Unused Subs: Eric De La Cerda, Younes Boudadi, Emilio Ycaza

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Bank Saloon In Carson City On Track To Open During Pandemic

Updated: 40 minutes ago
The building, bought by the Nevada Builders Alliance in 2017, is included on the National Register of Historic Places.

News

Reno 1868 FC loses frustrating match to Sacramento 1-0

Updated: 1 hour ago
Reno 1868 FC loses frustrating match to Sacramento 1-0

News

WCSD's Policy on Preventing and Dealing with Positive COVID-19 Case

Updated: 1 hour ago
WCSD's Policy on Preventing and Dealing with Positive COVID-19 Case

News

Dress For Success Kentucky Derby In The West

Updated: 3 hours ago

Latest News

News

Gay and Lesbian Chamber of Commerce of Nevada

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Bank Saloon in Carson City on track to open during pandemic

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kelsey Marier
The building, bought by the Nevada Builders Alliance in 2017, is included on the National Register of Historic Places.

KOLO Cares

Dress for Success hosting Kentucky Derby in the West online fundraiser

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
The online fundraiser is scheduled for Sept. 5.

News

Reno City Council bans dog and cat sales

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Ed Pearce
The Reno City Council has passed an ordinance that will ban the retail sales of dogs and cats within the city.

Fire

100-acre fire northwest of Gerlach

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Staff
The BLM thinks it is a holdover fire from a Tuesday lightning storm.

Business

Reno City Council approves new casino, development by Boomtown

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Staff
There will also be shopping available at Verdi Crossing.