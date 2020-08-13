1868 the number of missed calls as Reno falls to Sacramento 1-0

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno’s three-game win streak was snapped tonight, with the boys in blue falling 1-0 to Sacramento Republic FC. The loss comes in Brent Richards’ 100th career game, becoming the first player in club history to accomplish the feat.

“Frustrating game, I thought we created enough chances to get goals,” said head coach Ian Russell. “We gave up a really soft goal, 1-0 and that was the end of it. We had a couple chances that we just need to put away to get a result.”

Reno would withstand a pair of good Sacramento scoring opportunities in the first 15 minutes of play, but keeper Ben Beaury was up to it and kept the game scoreless.

Los azules would have a number of quality chances in the first half, controlling the game well while racking up seven shots in the first half and 54 percent possession.

In stoppage time for the first half, Sacramento would convert on a penalty to take a late 1-0 lead into the break.

Reno would be unable to put a ball in in the second half, despite eight shots and three on goal.

“Soccer’s a cruel sport,” said Russell. “They had some chances as well, but I felt that losing the game was probably not a fair result tonight.”

Reno’s Ayrton Statie made his US debut in the game, subbing on in the 57th minute.

Reno caps a three-game home stand on Saturday against Portland Timbers 2. Kickoff is set for 7:15 p.m. PT, and will be broadcast on ESPN Radio 94.5, and nationally on ESPN+.

Lineup: Ben Beaury, Brent Richards©, Thomas Janjigian, Jared Timmer, Sam Gleadle, Sergio Rivas, Kevin Partida (Mo Dabo 81′), Tucker Bone (Ayrton Statie 57′), Christiano François, Corey Hertzog (Aidan Apodaca 81′), Benji Kikanovic (Foster Langsdorf 57′)

Unused Subs: Eric De La Cerda, Younes Boudadi, Emilio Ycaza

