Advertisement

Woman getting creative to pay bills

Kathy McCovey says she applied for unemployment benefits through Nevada's DETR in June, but has not yet received the money she needs.
Kathy McCovey says she applied for unemployment benefits through Nevada's DETR in June, but has not yet received the money she needs.(WIS)
By Noah Bond
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 6:11 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Reno woman opened up to share the steps she is taking to pay her bills as she waits for Nevada's Department of Employment, Training, and Rehabilitation (DETR) to release her unemployment benefits.

KOLO 8 Evening Anchor Noah Bond traveled to Kathy McCovey's home to share her story.

"Kathy, tell me about the financial impact this pandemic has had on your personal life?" Bond.

"Devastated me," McCovey.

She says the pandemic forced her out of her construction job June 21. She applied for benefits through Nevada's DETR that day, but has not seen any of the benefits.

"Kathy tell me about what you see on your application for unemployment insurance. Why aren't you getting paid?" Bond.

"It says pending resolution. What ever that means," McCovey. "How are you getting by at this time without money from your job and without money from the unemployment insurance benefits program?" Bond.

"The grace of God is the only way that I have gotten through this. The church helped me. My neighbor brought me dog food," McCovey.

“What have you had to do to pay your bills?” Bond.

"I sold my brush hog (an attachment to her tractor used to cut grass) so that I could get food for the horses. A lot of people see them as luxury, but they're my family. One was born in my lap and they're in their 20's," said McCovey.

“Kathy Gov. Sisolak held a news conference last week calling two people to key positions also signing a new bill into law. Your thoughts about that progress?” Bond.

"Why didn't you do this two weeks ago when Judge Breslow told you to pay everybody? You went into court two weeks ago and the judge told you not to hold money to release the money and it's still not released," McCovey.

“Gov. Sisolak originally said that he didn’t get enough funding from lawmakers for DETR before this pandemic hit. He later apologizing so he wasn’t passing blame on lawmakers. What are your thoughts about his comments in that regard?” Bond.

"If he knew it why didn't he do anything about it? You knew it," McCovey.

“Kathy, you clearly have strong feelings about Gov. Sisolak. Tell me more about your thougths of this man and the job that he’s doing for you?” Bond.

“I blame him. I do blame him. He’s the one who shut down the State. Take a lesson from South Dakota and Utah. They never shut down. They don’t have problems. Their economy is OK,” McCovey.

“Kathy, what would you like to say to Gov. Sisolak?” Bond.

“You blew it. You blew it, big time. You should of had a plan. You don’t just go off willy-nilly and shut the State down. What are people supposed to do? You knew that you were going to stonewall us. You knew that we weren’t going to be able to get through on the phone. You new you didn’t have enough staff to email us and then you make excuses. You blame other people. No this is on you and there’s a lot of people like me who don’t have any resources as far as family goes. If it wasn’t for my Church I’d really be in big trouble,” McCovey.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Nevada sees lowest daily rise in new virus cases in a month

Updated: moments ago
|
Nevada health officials reported the lowest daily increase of new coronavirus cases statewide in more than a month, and 18 additional deaths.

News

$2.25M going to innocent Las Vegas man imprisoned 22 years

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
Nevada is paying $2.25 million to compensate a Las Vegas man who spent more than 22 years in state prison for a 1994 murder before he was determined to be innocent and released in 2017.

News

Nevada asks judge to dismiss Trump, GOP vote-by-mail lawsuit

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske asked a judge Monday to dismiss a lawsuit filed by President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign that challenges a new state law sending ballots to all active voters amid the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Wednesday Web Weather

Updated: 1 hour ago
Expect sunshine, breezy afternoons, and average temperatures through the end of the work week. The weather will heat up again over the weekend, with a few thunderstorms possible each afternoon into next week. -Jeff

Latest News

Safety

Man killed after getting hit by boat propeller in South Lake Tahoe

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
South Lake Tahoe Police identified the man as 28-year-old David Castorena.

Education

WATCH: WCSD Board of Trustees discusses school reopening plans

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
The school district also released a new Reopening Plan outlining protocols and procedures.

Health

Washoe County COVID-19: 72 new cases, 90 recoveries

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
The death toll has increased by one.

Crime

Woman sentenced to life in prison for 2019 murder

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Staff
Nicole Dattke, 34, was sentenced last Monday after previously pleading guilty to one count of 2nd Degree Murder.

News

WCSD to determine ability to change from in-person/hybrid plan to full distance learning, if outbreak occurs

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Gurajpal Sangha
Most Washoe County students will be going back to school on August 17th. But the question remains, if there is a coronavirus outbreak in Washoe county, how difficult would it be for school officials to change current opening plans.

News

Determining metrics to monitor community disease spread

Updated: 13 hours ago