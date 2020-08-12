Woman getting creative to pay bills

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Reno woman opened up to share the steps she is taking to pay her bills as she waits for Nevada's Department of Employment, Training, and Rehabilitation (DETR) to release her unemployment benefits.

KOLO 8 Evening Anchor Noah Bond traveled to Kathy McCovey's home to share her story.

"Kathy, tell me about the financial impact this pandemic has had on your personal life?" Bond.

"Devastated me," McCovey.

She says the pandemic forced her out of her construction job June 21. She applied for benefits through Nevada's DETR that day, but has not seen any of the benefits.

"Kathy tell me about what you see on your application for unemployment insurance. Why aren't you getting paid?" Bond.

"It says pending resolution. What ever that means," McCovey. "How are you getting by at this time without money from your job and without money from the unemployment insurance benefits program?" Bond.

"The grace of God is the only way that I have gotten through this. The church helped me. My neighbor brought me dog food," McCovey.

“What have you had to do to pay your bills?” Bond.

"I sold my brush hog (an attachment to her tractor used to cut grass) so that I could get food for the horses. A lot of people see them as luxury, but they're my family. One was born in my lap and they're in their 20's," said McCovey.

“Kathy Gov. Sisolak held a news conference last week calling two people to key positions also signing a new bill into law. Your thoughts about that progress?” Bond.

"Why didn't you do this two weeks ago when Judge Breslow told you to pay everybody? You went into court two weeks ago and the judge told you not to hold money to release the money and it's still not released," McCovey.

“Gov. Sisolak originally said that he didn’t get enough funding from lawmakers for DETR before this pandemic hit. He later apologizing so he wasn’t passing blame on lawmakers. What are your thoughts about his comments in that regard?” Bond.

"If he knew it why didn't he do anything about it? You knew it," McCovey.

“Kathy, you clearly have strong feelings about Gov. Sisolak. Tell me more about your thougths of this man and the job that he’s doing for you?” Bond.

“I blame him. I do blame him. He’s the one who shut down the State. Take a lesson from South Dakota and Utah. They never shut down. They don’t have problems. Their economy is OK,” McCovey.

“Kathy, what would you like to say to Gov. Sisolak?” Bond.

“You blew it. You blew it, big time. You should of had a plan. You don’t just go off willy-nilly and shut the State down. What are people supposed to do? You knew that you were going to stonewall us. You knew that we weren’t going to be able to get through on the phone. You new you didn’t have enough staff to email us and then you make excuses. You blame other people. No this is on you and there’s a lot of people like me who don’t have any resources as far as family goes. If it wasn’t for my Church I’d really be in big trouble,” McCovey.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.