Wildfire burning north of Pyramid Lake

Fire on the Alert Tahoe fire camera on Fox Mountain in central Washoe County.
Fire on the Alert Tahoe fire camera on Fox Mountain in central Washoe County.(Alert Wildfire)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 4:42 PM PDT
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There is a wildfire burning in central Washoe County north of Pyramid Lake.

Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue said it was a Bureau of Land Management fire and a BLM public information officer could not be reached for comment.

The Alert Wildfire collection of fire cameras tweeted a photo of the fire and said it could be a hold-over fire caused by recent lightning storms.

