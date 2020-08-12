Wildfire burning north of Pyramid Lake

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There is a wildfire burning in central Washoe County north of Pyramid Lake.

Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue said it was a Bureau of Land Management fire and a BLM public information officer could not be reached for comment.

The Alert Wildfire collection of fire cameras tweeted a photo of the fire and said it could be a hold-over fire caused by recent lightning storms.

