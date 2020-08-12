Western Nevada College prepares for fall semester

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -Western Nevada College is gearing up to welcome students and staff this fall semester.

Some classes this summer are already in session with face masks, hand sanitizers and social distancing is all implemented this year as more people return to campus.

Students at Western Nevada College (KOLO)

“With the proper precautions, the distancing and stations around the hallways for cleaning, we’re hiring additional cleaning crews to clean up in between classes,” said Kyle Delpe, Provost at western Nevada College (WNC). “We can make it a safe environment and everyone does their due diligence to wear a face mask.”

Faculty also spent time revamping assembly spaces for classroom use, putting up plastic barriers and closing drinking fountains for safety.

“We strongly encourage people to elevate their levels of personal hygiene awareness,” explained Craig Robinson, WNC’s safety health environmental coordinator. “Disinfect things before and after they use them, being hyper sensitive to their own personal well being and not physically come in if they don’t feel well.”

Abner Perez is a student ambassador who has started taking online classes.

“I like online, that’s what I’ve been doing,” added Perez. “It has been very much helpful because I do get help from teachers and other students, it also helps you build that bond virtually.”

It’s all going to take everyone’s part to pull of a successful school year, which is why student ambassadors and counseling services are ready to tackle any questions and concerns from students.

“I honestly think it’s going to start hitting us harder as students come back to class,” said Ashley Osborne, WNC counselor. “The idea is class will start returning to normal and that’s not necessarily the case. As we near the holidays, people are going to start realizing the lasting impacts.”

Adra Reed is peer mentor at the counseling office.

“We have been receiving a higher number of calls with students asking questions like how will social distancing work in the class room?” explained Reed. “How do I enroll in certain classes? It’s really great they can just come to us so we can point them in the right direction.”

While student life may look a lot different this year, the aim is to keep students and staff safe while providing accessibility for everyone.

“We’re always happy to help,” added Matthew Romero, WNC student ambassador. “We’ll wear the vest whenever we’re on campus to remind students to wear a mask and be 6 feet apart.

Western Nevada College will be hosting a registration rally at the Carson City and Fallon campus.

It will be held in a drive-thru format.

Carson City’s rally will be Tuesday, August 18, 2020 from 3-5 pm and Fallon’s rally is Wednesday, August 19, 2020 from 11 am-3 pm.

