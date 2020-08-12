Wednesday AM Weather

Expect sunshine, breezy afternoons, and average temperatures through the end of the work week. The weather will heat up again over the weekend, with a few thunderstorms possible each afternoon into next week. -Jeff
T-Storm activity will start in the Sierra and then move east into central Nevada on Tuesday afternoon and evening. Watch for gusty wind, lightning, downpours, and hail with storms. Skies will clear from west to east on Wednesday, with a drier pattern for the rest of the week. Expect temperatures around average for mid-August. A few T-storms area possible again over the weekend. -Jeff
The heat is back over the weekend, with valley temperatures warming well into the 90s. A few T-storms are possible each afternoon through Tuesday, with most cells developing in the mountains. Valleys get a better chance at a storm Monday and Tuesday. Breezy, drier, cooler weather will arrive Wednesday and continue through the following weekend. -Jeff
After a break in the heat, warmer temperatures are back in the weekend forecast. A few thunderstorms are possible each afternoon, especially in the Sierra. Storm chances will increase for western Nevada Sunday through Tuesday. Breezy, cooler, drier weather will return late next week. -Jeff