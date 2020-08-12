Advertisement

WCSD announces suspected positive COVID-19 case at Rollan Melton Elementary

Washoe County School District logo.
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 1:43 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District said Wednesday that Rollan Melton Elementary School is closed following word of a suspected positive case of COVID-19.

The district said all employees worked from home Wednesday so that the school could be thoroughly cleaned.

In a statement, the district said the following:

As a reminder to the community, in response to suspected COVID-19 cases, the Washoe County School District will be taking proactive action and excluding some employees and students from the building before a confirmation of a positive case is provided.

The district said they are working closely with the Washoe County Health District and is waiting on health officials to conduct contact tracing before reopening the building.

Earlier this week, the district closed Grace Warner Elementary School due to a suspected positive case of COVID-19, in which eight people may have been exposed. Those people were asked to self-isolate at home. The school was cleaned and, according to the district will be open Monday, August 17 for the first day of school.

On August 7, the district confirmed a staff member at Hunter Lake Elementary School tested positive for COVID-19. District officials said there were no students in the building with the affected employee.

