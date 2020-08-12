UNR looking to build skybridge connecting to campus, needs Reno City Council approval

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A proposed skybridge could soon be connecting a future parking garage at the University of Nevada, Reno (UNR) to the main campus.

The Reno City Council will hear plans at its August 12, 2020 meeting.

This project is one of the first ones for the proposed Gateway District. The university eventually wants to build a Business and Science buildings south of the main camps near Interstate 80.

UNR officials say the skybridge will provide a safe and accessible walkway across Ninth Street for people with disabilities, who have trouble with the uphill walk to campus.

When it comes to skybridges, there aren’t many around the Reno area. A City of Reno employees says the last time one was built was around 20 years ago.

The project does have opposition, as some people feel the skybridge is not needed. Since the bridge starts from the proposed parking garage and ends 150 feet in front of Morril Hall, some people wonder the impact it will have on that historic hall.

The Council meeting will be virtual and begin at 10 a.m.

For more information on the meeting and to view the project documents, click here.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.