SILVER SPRINGS, Nev. (KOLO) -Central Lyon County Fire Department is working to put out a structure fire on Fir Street between Silver Springs and Stagecoach.

Several roads are closed by emergency traffic in the area.

CLCFD asks drivers to avoid Fir Street and to use Fifth Street to Tamarack Avenue and then back to Fir Street to avoid a dangerous area.

