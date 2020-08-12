Advertisement

Smash Mouth facing backlash for playing music festival during pandemic

By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 11, 2020
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The band Smash Mouth is facing backlash for headlining a large festival during the coronavirus.

During their concert on Sunday in South Dakota a large, mostly mask-less crowd gathered near the stage ignoring social distancing guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control.

Smash Mouth headlined the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

More than 250,000 are expected to attend the 10-day festival where masks are encouraged but not required.

