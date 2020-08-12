PETA seeks US probe of repeatedly cited Fallon meatpacker

RENO, Nev. (AP) - Animal rights activists are urging the Justice Department to open a criminal investigation into a Nevada meatpacker that's been cited three times in two years on accusations of inhumane handling and slaughtering of livestock.

The U.S. Agriculture Department temporarily suspended operations at York Meats near the city of Fallon last month after an inspector saw a worker shoot a squealing hog with a rifle three times before a fourth shot left the animal unconscious.

In July 2018, workers shot a bull four times and left the conscious animal suffering for 20 minutes before returning to shoot again. People for the Ethical Treatment for Animals is seeking the probe.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)