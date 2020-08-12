Nevada utilities plan to resume nonpayment service shutoffs

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Nevada utilities NV Energy Inc. and the Las Vegas Valley Water District plan to resume disconnecting some customers for nonpayment.

NV Energy spokeswoman Jennifer Schuricht says customers who are not currently paying their bills, have a past-due balance and have not indicated they are facing financial hardships due to the coronavirus will have their power disconnected beginning in September.

The company says customers facing disconnection will receive 10-day and 48-hour notices.

The Las Vegas Valley Water District says it plans to resume normal bill collections and processes for past due accounts beginning Sept. 1.

