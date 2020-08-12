Nevada sees lowest daily rise in new virus cases in a month
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 7:21 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) - Nevada health officials reported the lowest daily increase of new coronavirus cases statewide in more than a month, and 18 additional deaths.
State COVID-19 response chief Caleb Cage said Tuesday the 548 new cases of COVID-19 since Monday represents a stabilization after several weeks.
He also points to a decrease in reported hospitalizations.
On Tuesday, the number of known cases of COVID-19 in the state reached 57,520. The number of known deaths in Nevada, now 981, is approaching 1,000 since the pandemic began.
To read the full story, click here.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.