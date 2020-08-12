Advertisement

Nevada sees lowest daily rise in new virus cases in a month

Nevada COVID-19 coronavirus graphic by The Associated Press.
Nevada COVID-19 coronavirus graphic by The Associated Press.(KOLO)
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 7:21 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) - Nevada health officials reported the lowest daily increase of new coronavirus cases statewide in more than a month, and 18 additional deaths.

State COVID-19 response chief Caleb Cage said Tuesday the 548 new cases of COVID-19 since Monday represents a stabilization after several weeks.

He also points to a decrease in reported hospitalizations.

On Tuesday, the number of known cases of COVID-19 in the state reached 57,520. The number of known deaths in Nevada, now 981, is approaching 1,000 since the pandemic began.

