Nevada sees lowest daily rise in new virus cases in a month

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Nevada health officials reported the lowest daily increase of new coronavirus cases statewide in more than a month, and 18 additional deaths.

State COVID-19 response chief Caleb Cage said Tuesday the 548 new cases of COVID-19 since Monday represents a stabilization after several weeks.

He also points to a decrease in reported hospitalizations.

On Tuesday, the number of known cases of COVID-19 in the state reached 57,520. The number of known deaths in Nevada, now 981, is approaching 1,000 since the pandemic began.

