Nevada asks judge to dismiss Trump, GOP vote-by-mail lawsuit

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske asked a judge Monday to dismiss a lawsuit filed by President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign that challenges a new state law sending ballots to all active voters amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Cegavske is a Republican who opposed the new law and said her department did not have the budget for the changes.

But because she serves as the state’s top elections official, she was named in the lawsuit by filed by the Trump campaign and Republicans and is now defending the law in court.

Trump’s campaign filed a lawsuit last week to try to stop the new law, arguing it will undermine the election’s integrity.

