Man killed after getting hit by boat propeller in South Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KOLO) - A Napa man died Monday after a boating accident in South Lake Tahoe.

It happened Monday, August 10, 2020 about a mile off of Lakeshore Boulevard.

South Lake Tahoe Police identified the man as 28-year-old David Castorena. They believe he was trying to get into an inflatable tube tied to a rental boat when he was struck by the propeller.

Police said Castorena had a major injury to his leg and wasn’t wearing a life vest. He was pulled out of the water and attempts were made to save him. He was pronounced dead at the marina.

Another man in the water was wearing a life vest and was rescued with no injuries. A third man remained on the boat and was not injured.

“This is a tragic situation, and our hearts go out to Mr. Castorena’s family,” said Lt. Shannon Laney. “This incident also serves as a tragic reminder that boating safety is top priority on the water. Wear a life vest, refrain from drinking, and boat responsibly.”

