Judge lifts Temporary Restraining Order against the City of Reno over homeless shelter

By Stanton Tang
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 1:54 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - District Judge David Hardy has lifted a Temporary Restraining Order (TRO) that prevented the City of Reno from opening a temporary homeless shelter on a Truckee Meadows Water Authority (TMWA) lot on 4th Street near Threlke Street.

The owner of Wells RV Storage filed suit, arguing the shelter would damage his business and that the shelter could end up being a long term facility.

Judge Hardy noted that the emergency situation created by the COVID-19 pandemic allows the City to take temporary extraordinary actions. In lifting the TRO, the plaintiff and the City will argue their cases over a Preliminary Injunction Hearing that will be scheduled later this year.

Judge Hardy did raise questions about the need for the temporary tent structure. The City has said it needs the emergency tent shelter because the temporary housing at the Reno Events Center needed to be removed so that the Events Center can resume regular operations.

“Stated simply, if the pandemic now allows for conference and convention use, does the pandemic continue to justify the suspension of laws, ordinances, permits and regulations,” said Judge Hardy. “Why is the relocation away from the Reno Events Center so urgent now, when the Reno Events Center remains unused.”

