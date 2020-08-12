Advertisement

In a first, Airbnb takes action against guest for party

(WCAX)
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 3:37 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) -For the first time, Airbnb is taking legal action against a guest for violating its ban on unauthorized parties.

The San Francisco-based home-sharing company is initiating legal proceedings against a guest who held an unauthorized party at a home in Sacramento County, California, last weekend.

Three people were shot and injured at the party. Airbnb wouldn’t release the guest’s name but says it has removed the guest from its platform.

Airbnb has been trying to clean up its image as it prepares for an initial public offering of its stock. The IPO, which was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic, could still take place later this year.

