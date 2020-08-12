Advertisement

Crash involving crane causes backup on Steamboat Pkwy.

A driver of a crane crashed into a traffic light Wednesday morning.
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 12:59 PM PDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Southbound Veterans Parkway is closed at Steamboat Parkway after a crash involving a large crane.

It happened around 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 12, 2020.

Police said the driver of the crane was heading westbound on Steamboat, turning south on to Veterans Parkway and forgot the crane was up.

Our crew on scene said Eastbound Steamboat is backed up to Damonte Ranch Parkway and I-580.

No other vehicles were involved. The intersection will be a four-way stop until Wednesday evening and possibly overnight.

The city has to find a replacement arm for the light and signal.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

