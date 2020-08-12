Advertisement

City of Reno approves $3 Million settlement for Cathy Woods

Cathy Woods
Cathy Woods(KOLO)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 11:02 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno has approved a $3 million settlement for Cathy Woods, the former Nevada woman who spent more than three decades in prison for a 1976 murder she didn’t commit.

Woods was exonerated and released from prison back in 2015 when new DNA evidence from a cigarette butt found at the crime scene was linked to an Oregon inmate recently convicted of two California killings.

Washoe County commissioners approved the settlement in 2019.

During the City of Reno’s meeting Wednesday, August 12, Vice Mayor Devon Reese said, “The truth is, we won’t ever be able to right the wrong that happened to Ms. Woods. This is a small modicum effort. I think there were a lot of things that happened in this process and there’s enough blame to go around a number of different ways and, for me, it is just a moment to say, we’re sorry and ultimately that is why I supported the settlement process.”

