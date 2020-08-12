A refresher on driving in school zones

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The last time drivers saw law enforcement out in school zones was about four months ago.

Since March drivers have been able to travel faster than the 15 mile an hour zone because students, teachers and staff were sent home to learn and teach remotely.

“People have gotten into the habit of driving past school zones and crossings at their normal speeds,” says Lieutenant Scott Shaw with the Reno Police Department Traffic Division. “And everyone needs to slow down starting Monday morning,” says the Lieutenant.

Shaw says because of the coronavirus, come Monday, schools may have staggered schedules. That means rules like the 15 mile an hour speed zone may last longer throughout the day.

Buses may be arriving and leaving from schools at unfamiliar times. When their stops signs are out, drivers must stop regardless of their direction of travel.

Relatively new laws prohibit U-turns in school zones, as well as passing--that's why there are double yellow lines along the middle of the roadway.

“So, in the school zones back in 2015 the Nevada Legislature put some laws in place saying you are prohibited from passing inside an active school zone,” says Lieutenant Shaw Law enforcement will be out in full force at school zones this Monday.

They'll be looking for the obvious as well as mistakes made on all roadways like distracted driving and child seat compliance, Lieutenant Shaw says not only will law enforcement be out in full force on Monday, they also want to set a tone.

Most likely warnings will not be issued.

