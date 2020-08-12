$2.25M going to innocent Las Vegas man imprisoned 22 years

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) - Nevada is paying $2.25 million to compensate a Las Vegas man who spent more than 22 years in state prison for a 1994 murder before he was determined to be innocent and released in 2017.

DeMarlo Berry’s financial award won final approval Tuesday from a state panel made up of Gov. Steve Sisolak, state Attorney General Aaron Ford and Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske.

Berry is 45. He’s the first person to receive a certificate of innocence and damages for wrongful imprisonment under a new state law passed last year.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.