$2.25M going to innocent Las Vegas man imprisoned 22 years

(Photograph from June 30, 2017, the day after DeMarlo Berry was released from prison)
(Photograph from June 30, 2017, the day after DeMarlo Berry was released from prison)(KOLO)
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 7:12 PM PDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) - Nevada is paying $2.25 million to compensate a Las Vegas man who spent more than 22 years in state prison for a 1994 murder before he was determined to be innocent and released in 2017.

DeMarlo Berry’s financial award won final approval Tuesday from a state panel made up of Gov. Steve Sisolak, state Attorney General Aaron Ford and Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske.

Berry is 45. He’s the first person to receive a certificate of innocence and damages for wrongful imprisonment under a new state law passed last year.

