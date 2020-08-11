WCSD to determine ability to change from in-person/hybrid plan to full distance learning, if outbreak occurs

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Most Washoe County students will be going back to school on August 17th. But the question remains, if there is a coronavirus outbreak in Washoe county, how difficult would it be for school officials to change current opening plans.

Washoe County Board of Trustees will hear plans to answer that question and allow Superintendent Dr. Kristen McNeill to transition from the Hybrid model to a Full Distance Learning, if there is an outbreak in the county.

Board Vice President Dr. Angie Taylor asked the district staff to come up with a threshold for what will cause the district to go to a Full Distance Learning model a return to a full In-Person.

Dr. Taylor says she does not have a specific thing that she is looking, other than it is based on science. She is hoping for a plan that makes sure everyone is aware of what will trigger a change.

Get the full story in the video above.

The Board meeting begins at 4 p.m. and will be held at Spanish Springs High School Theater.

For more information on agenda item 5.4, click here.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.