WCSD releases new school Reopening Plan

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District released a new Reopening Plan Tuesday, August 11, 2020 to help families prepare for the upcoming school year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In the document, the district outlines planning, health and safety, COVID-19 outbreaks, cleaning operations, and distance learning among other topics.

As part of the Reopening Plan, President Malena Raymond, WCSD Board of Trustees and Dr. Kristen McNeill, Superintendent, include a message to families, saying in part:

The 2020-2021 school year will look different from years past as we continue to confront challenges surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. We want to assure you that our highest priority remains protecting the health and safety of our 64,000 students and more than 8,000 staff members. We are committed to providing the supports, guidance, and resources our children and families need to find success in school.

To read the entire Reopening Plan, click here.

The WCSD Board of Trustees is expected to discuss the school reopening plan during an in-person board meeting Tuesday afternoon at 4 p.m. at Spanish Springs High School.

To submit comments before and during the meeting, click here.

The meeting will be livestreamed. You can also follow any developments on KOLO 8 News Now at 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. and on the KOLO 8 Facebook page.

