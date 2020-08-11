Tuesday Web Weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

T-Storm activity will start in the Sierra and then move east into central Nevada on Tuesday afternoon and evening. Watch for gusty wind, lightning, downpours, and hail with storms. Skies will clear from west to east on Wednesday, with a drier pattern for the rest of the week. Expect temperatures around average for mid-August. A few T-storms area possible again over the weekend. -Jeff