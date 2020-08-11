Advertisement

Tuesday AM Weather

By Lindsey Matherly
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 7:00 AM PDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Tuesday Web Weather

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Jeff Thompson
T-Storm activity will start in the Sierra and then move east into central Nevada on Tuesday afternoon and evening. Watch for gusty wind, lightning, downpours, and hail with storms. Skies will clear from west to east on Wednesday, with a drier pattern for the rest of the week. Expect temperatures around average for mid-August. A few T-storms area possible again over the weekend. -Jeff

Forecast

Monday Web Weather

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Mary Jane Belleza
Monday Web Weather

Forecast

Monday Web Weather

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 5:36 PM PDT
|
By Mary Jane Belleza
8 day starting Aug 9

Forecast

Sunday Web Weather

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 5:35 PM PDT
|
By Mary Jane Belleza
Eight day forecast starting Aug 8

Latest News

Forecast

Saturday Web Weather

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 6:38 PM PDT
|
By Jeff Thompson
The heat is back over the weekend, with valley temperatures warming well into the 90s. A few T-storms are possible each afternoon through Tuesday, with most cells developing in the mountains. Valleys get a better chance at a storm Monday and Tuesday. Breezy, drier, cooler weather will arrive Wednesday and continue through the following weekend. -Jeff

Forecast

Friday AM Weather

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 6:14 AM PDT
Hot temps and afternoon thunderstorms will be possible this weekend and early next week.

Forecast

Friday Web Weather

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 6:00 PM PDT
|
By Jeff Thompson
After a break in the heat, warmer temperatures are back in the weekend forecast. A few thunderstorms are possible each afternoon, especially in the Sierra. Storm chances will increase for western Nevada Sunday through Tuesday. Breezy, cooler, drier weather will return late next week. -Jeff

Forecast

Thursday AM Weather

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 6:40 AM PDT
Expect a slighter cooler Thursday with plenty of sunshine a afternoon breezes. Thunderstorms are in the forecast this weekend and early next week.

Forecast

Thursday Web Weather

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 6:17 PM PDT
|
By Jeff Thompson
Temperatures will not be as hot over the next few days. A few T-storms will bubble up the afternoons, south of I-80 on Friday and area-wide for the weekend into early next week. -Jeff

Forecast

Wednesday AM Weather

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 6:35 AM PDT
Thunderstorms return to the forecast this afternoon and will stick around each day through early next week.