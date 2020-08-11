Advertisement

S.T.E.M. schools prepare for the return of students

First day of school is August 17th
Transparent dividers have been added to a number of the classrooms at Dilworth.(staff)
By Ben Deach
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 6:03 PM PDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Like the other schools in our area, things will look quite a bit different inside the classrooms of Duncan S.T.E.M. Academy come August 17th.

“Some students will be here in seats, others will be in front of a device at home,” said Principal Katie Weir.

Weir is confident that there will still be plenty of interaction between the students studying in the classroom, and those staying home. And for the first group, a three “W” policy has been implemented.

“The first W is “watch your distance”, the second is “wash your hands,” and the third is “wear a mask,” Weir explained.

Desks have been separated to meet the social distancing requirements, and recess will change as well.

“We have a plan of 6 zones at recess with socially distanced games set up for our kids,” said 4th grade teacher Allie Hughes. “And those zones will change weekly.”

Over at Dilworth Middle School in Sparks, Principal Joel Peixoto says preparations have been in place for a while.

“We’ve been working all summer long to make sure we are following CDC guidelines, the Governor’s guidelines, and directives from the district who has been working with us very closely,” he explained.

Many of the school’s desks have transparent dividers added between them. Water fountains have been turned off, and hallway traffic will be altered to give students more space.

There’s no question the school year wont be easy for anyone, but teachers like Allie Hughes are looking for a silver lining.

“We are staying really positive,” she said. “We feel that in the end, it’s going to make us better teachers.”

