Reno man waiting for U.I. benefits

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Relentless consistency is our promise to our viewers and online readers as we enter the five month mark with many still waiting for unemployment benefits from Nevada's Department of Employment, Training, and Rehabilitation (DETR).

KOLO 8 News Now Evening Anchor Noah Bond sat down with Dan Davis to tell his story.

"Dan you first applied for unemployment insurance March 23. How are you doing today?" Bond.

“I’m at my wits’ end. I don’t know what else to do without going down to DETR and marching out in front with a sign when I’m supposed to be calling them on the phone to wait for a representative. I don’t know what to do and I’m very frustrated,” Davis.

“Three months ago you said DETR asked you to leave your name and your phone number. They said they would call you back. They haven’t. Your response?” Bond.

“I’m really stuck about what to do as far as calling in. I called a total of about 120 hours in the last five months. What we’re looking at is the average daily calls I make to unemployment. I screen shot them on my phone. There’s 186 calls, there’s 165, there’s 194,” Davis said flipping through different screens on his cell phone.

"What does not having this money mean for you?" Bond.

"This unemployment is my life blood right now to providing food, insurance, my phone coverage everything that I need," Davis.

“What would you like to say to DETR?” Bond.

“Please understand that we are at our wits’ end after five months and not knowing what to do,” Davis.

“What would you like to say to Gov. Sisolak?” Bond.

“I’m very glad that you signed a bill that will lead to new action being taken with DETR also to get it funding also to get some new blood in there to shake things up. I’m going to tell you right now unless you send several thousand people into DETR to be trained this is only going to get worse,” Davis.

“What are you biggest concerns about this whole process?” Bond.

“I have no clue whether to continue calling in or to wait to be called. I don’t know what my next steps are supposed to be without the same aggravation,” Davis.

He says getting his unemployment benefits would also give him the money he needs to more aggressively search for a job.

